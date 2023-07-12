Farhan Akhtar Pens A Note As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Completes 10 Years: The Fact That...

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday celebrated the tenth anniversary of his critically-acclaimed movie "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" and said it is a film that has a special place in his life and career.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the 2013 sports drama was based on the life of the late sporting icon Milkha Singh. It also featured Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh and Prakash Raj.

"It's been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices," Farhan wrote alongside the film's official poster.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart again.. and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji #10YearsOfBMB #10yearsofbhaagmilkhabhaag," he added.

Singh, who died in 2021 at the age of 91, inspired many generations with his achievements - like coming close to an Olympics medal at Rome 1960, the Commonwealth and Asian Games golds and his sheer determination to rise from difficult circumstances.

The story of "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" opened with the 1960 Olympics race where Singh narrowly missed a bronze medal finishing fourth and cuts through his childhood and early struggle, the Partition days and ends with his winning race in Pakistan, defeating their national hero Abdul Khaliq.

After that famous win, he earned the moniker "The Flying Sikh" from the then Pakistani President General Ayub Khan.

Dutta, 45, also reminisced about working on the movie in an Instagram post.

The actor said it was an honour for her to essay the role of Milkha Singh's elder sister Isri Kaur.

"Some films are just magic.. being on the sets of #bhaagmilkhabhaag was that.. there was a purity..an honesty..about everything.. I.learnt so much each moment.. absorbing and learning.and a treat to have the best of everything..the finest director with such an amazing story to tell.the best costar I could ask for..and the most passionate crew.

"All I had to do was feel the magic. Can't believe its been 10 years+! So proud to have been a part of a film that's truly in everyone's hearts.. thankyou for all the love I keep getting for it.. 10 years of the film that has a piece of my heart, so many memories and special moments... It was an absolute honour to play Milkhaji's sister. #10YearsOfBMB #10YearsOfBhaagMilkhaBhaag," she wrote