Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have finally tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members on Saturday, February 19 in Khandala. First glimpses from the dreamy affair have been shared via social media, showcasing the bride and groom shedding smiles at the aisle. While Shibani looked resplendent in a red gown with a matching veil, Fahran can be seen clad in a black suit with a black bowtie.

The venue has also been decorated beautifully with heaps of red, pink and yellow coloured roses. Among the list of attendees are celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, Amrita Arora, Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar among others.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tie the knot

Many Paparazzi accounts have shared the first glimpse from the wedding ceremony, where the newlyweds can be seen relishing their nuptials in the presence of their close friends and family members. Take a look.

Right before the nuptials, Shibani shared a glimpse of the ravishing red high heels that she chose to wear with her attire. In the caption, she mentioned, "Let's do this".

Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora and others were spotted arriving at the venue ahead of nuptials. Hrithik sported a white kurta-pyjama with a pink coloured jacket, while filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was seen in a white ensemble with a red jacket. Pinkie Roshan was clad in a blush pink suit with a heavily embroidered orange dupatta.

On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar was seen in a floral ensemble, which she accessorised with a stunning jewellery set. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar and his wife were also clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived. Lastly, Amrita Arora was present at the venue, clad in a pink and white lehenga.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)