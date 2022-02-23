Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Hitched: Anushka Sharma Sends 'lifetime Of Love, Happiness'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends on February 19 in Khandala. The couple exchanged vows after dating for a few years. As the couple recently shared glimpses of their intimate wedding with their fans, Anushka Sharma sent them a heartwarming wish for their new beginning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture of the newlywed. Sharing the photo, Anushka wished the couple a lifetime of love. She wrote, "Wishing the beautiful couple a lifetime of happiness and love," and further added a heart emoji.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently took the internet by storm as they shared beautiful pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. The couple looked dreamy and deeply in love as they tied the knot.

While Farhan Akhtar donned a black tuxedo, the bride wore a red and cream coloured gown with a long train and red veil. Sharing a series of photos from their nuptials, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Many Bollywood stars showered the couple with love and heartwarming wishes. While Katrina Kaif penned, "Congratulations to u both," Farah Khan wrote, "Wish u could crop out Zubin. lov u faru.. it was a beautiful day."

Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat, Sonakshi Sinha and many other stars congratulated the newlywed couple.

Shibani Dandekar, on the other side, recently changed her name to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on social media. The actor also shared a series of photos featuring her beautiful wedding gown.

In the caption, she wrote, "Hey there husband! @faroutakhtar. My DREAM wedding dress by @jade_bymk designed by @shaleenanathani @monicashah1207 ( love you guys this dress is everything!!!!!) Styled by my girl @shaleenanathani Assisted by @kajalpatil_04 Earrings @goenkaindia @amigoscommunications Makeup by @inherchair Hair by @reenaduttahairstylist Assisted by @azima_toppo."

Amrita Arora, Akansha Ranjan, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and many celebrity friends wished the couple on their new beginning.

Image: Instagram/@shibaniandekar/@anushkasharma