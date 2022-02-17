Last Updated:

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Anusha Dandekar, With Guests, Arrive At Venue

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar held a Mehendi ceremony on February 17 and guests including Anusha Dandekar, Shabana Azmi and more were spotted at the venue.

Adelle Fernandes
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kick-started their Mehendi ceremony on February 17 and several guests including the bride-to-be's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted at the venue.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

She looked elegant in a unique bright yellow saree with ruffles.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

She paired her ethnic outfit with a maang tikka as she smiled for the cameras ahead of the Mehendi ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

She was also joined by her sister Apeksha, who donned a sea green outfit for the pre-wedding function.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shabana Azmi was also spotted in orange ethnic attire on February 17.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

She was seen overlooking the couple's roof-top, which was decorated in lights for the ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Amrita Arora, who is a friend of the bride was also at the venue and took the fashion quotient up a notch with her pastel yellow and silver top and palazzo set.

Tags: farhan akhtar, shibani dandekar, anusha dandekar
