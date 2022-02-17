Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Anusha Dandekar, With Guests, Arrive At Venue

Last Updated: 17th February, 2022 19:15 IST

Amrita Arora, who is a friend of the bride was also at the venue and took the fashion quotient up a notch with her pastel yellow and silver top and palazzo set.

She was seen overlooking the couple's roof-top, which was decorated in lights for the ceremony.

She was also joined by her sister Apeksha, who donned a sea green outfit for the pre-wedding function.

She paired her ethnic outfit with a maang tikka as she smiled for the cameras ahead of the Mehendi ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kick-started their Mehendi ceremony on February 17 and several guests including the bride-to-be's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted at the venue.

