Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Anusha Dandekar, With Guests, Arrive At Venue

Quick links:
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kick-started their Mehendi ceremony on February 17 and several guests including the bride-to-be's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted at the venue.
She paired her ethnic outfit with a maang tikka as she smiled for the cameras ahead of the Mehendi ceremony.
She was also joined by her sister Apeksha, who donned a sea green outfit for the pre-wedding function.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.