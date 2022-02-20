Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Tie The Knot: Watch First Post By Bride After Ceremony

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar has finally tied the knot with popular VJ Shibani Dandekar in a dream-like wedding ceremony in Khandala on February 19. Attended by close family and friends from the industry like Hrithik Roshan and his family, the couple received blessings and wishes from fans via social media. Pictures from the ceremony that surfaced online showed the beautiful bride dressed in red while Akhtar wore a black suit with a black bow tie.

Although the pictures are making rounds on the internet confirming their union, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are yet to officially release the wedding photos on their individual social media handles.

Shibani Dandekar shares first wedding post

However, the bride recently took to social media to share the first post since her delightful wedding ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram on February 20, the 41-year-old shared a video of her grooving to the music in the car with her friends. The actor-model appeared happy as she spent time with her friends. As per their Instagram handle, they also attended Shibani and Farhan's wedding in Khandala.

More on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

The couple tied the knot on February 19 in a private ceremony which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, Amrita Arora, Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar. Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie, took to her Instagram to describe the ceremony as she was seen donning a beautiful traditional attire. She wrote, ''It was too special, total bliss to have witnessed a marriage ceremony that was surreal, simplicity was the key ingredient ……. God bless @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar congratulations!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)"

For the unversed, the couple enjoyed a whirlwind of romance before tying the knot as they met on the sets of a reality show called I Can Do That. Dandekar was a contestant on the show while Akhtar was the host. After several rumours, the couple made their relationship official in 2018 and continued flaunting their love online. From Valentine's day posts to random appreciation posts, their relationship was adored by many fans.

(Image: @shibanidandekar/@bollywoodfilmfamecanada/Instagram)