Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Anusha Dandekar Arrive In Style

Hrithik Roshan and his family, Ashutosh Gowarikar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora among others have arrived for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday, February 19. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have taken place in full pomp and fervour, with many eminent personalities from the film industry gracing the event. Ahead of their wedding in Khandala, celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and his family, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar among others have started arriving at the venue. 

Paparazzi spotted Farhan's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star, Hrithik Roshan, in a gorgeous white kurta-pyjama with a pink jacket as he arrived with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, who were also clad in traditional attires. The bride's sister Anusha was seen in a gorgeous floral ensemble, while musician Ehsaan Noorani was also seen arriving at the venue. 

Hrithik Roshan, Anusha Dandekar arrive for Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding 

Hrithik looked dapper in the desi attire and a pair of shades as he arrived to attend Farhan and Shibani’s big day. His mother Pinkie looked resplendent in a blush pink suit with heavy embroidery, which she paired with an orange coloured dupatta. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opted for a white kurta-pyjama with a red coloured jacket. Take a look. 

Amrita Arora was also seen in a gorgeous pink and white coloured lehenga as she arrived at the venue. Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar opted for a floral traditional outfit, which she amped up with an intricate jewellery set. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife also posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. 

For the uninitiated, lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met at the sets of a reality television show, I Can Do That, where Shibani was a contestant and Akhtar was the host. The duo made their relationship official in 2018, and have since showered love and adulation on each other via social media. 

