Actor Farhan Akhtar had tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in the presence of family and friends on February 19 in Khandala. The two who looked absolutely stunning together had been leaving the fans in awe with their viral pictures. Now, Shibani took to her Instagram and shared the first set of pictures from her wedding festivities while flaunting her ‘dream outfit.’

Among the guests present for the wedding include Hrithik Roshan along with his family and more. Apart from this, ever since the two had tied the knot, several pictures and videos from the festivities have been doing rounds on the Internet. For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of a reality show called I Can Do That. Shibani was a contestant on the show, while Akhtar was the host. After several rumours surfaced online, the duo made their relationship official in 2018. From Valentine's Day posts to random appreciation posts, their relationship was adored by many fans.

Shibani Dandekar shares first pictures from the wedding

Now, after the nuptials, Shibani shared a beautiful post along with a bunch of pictures from the big day while thanking a host of people for helping her with the ‘dream wedding outfit.’ For the wedding, Shibani looked absolutely breathtaking in a red floral gown with a long floor-length veil as she walked down the aisle with Farhan. The actor, on the other hand, looked handsome hunk in a black tuxedo while complimenting her partner with the theme. Thanking her team for everything, Shibani wrote, “Mr & Mrs …My DREAM wedding dress by @jade_bymk was designed by @shaleenanathani @monicashah1207 ( love you guys this dress is everything!!!!!) Styled by my girl @shaleenanathani

Assisted by @kajalpatil_04

Earrings @goenkaindia @amigoscommunications

Makeup by @inherchair

Hair by @reenaduttahairstylist

Assisted by @azima_toppo.”

The other pictures shared by Shibani show how she looked beautiful in the red gown while standing against the décor of the venue which was done as per their wedding outfits, in red. The two had exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding at veteran actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse Sukoon in Khandala. As the pictures from the wedding venue surfaced online, fans have been excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of the well-decorated venue and know more about it.

