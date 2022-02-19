Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's Wedding Venue: Take A Tour Of Shabana-Javed's Farmhouse Sukoon

After dating for a couple of years, actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The two had exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding at veteran actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse Sukoon in Khandala. As the pictures from the wedding venue surfaced online, fans have been excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of the well-decorated venue and know more about it.

Starting from the theme red, the farmhouse which is situated on a sprawling acre consists of lush green plants and a beautiful atmosphere which is a perfect venue to start a new chapter of their life. With the entrance to the garden decorated with red, white, and pink flowers, the guests were seen sitting adjacent to the couple as they stood on a raised platform. Surrounded by green trees, great weather, and the chirping of birds, the couple got married in the presence of family and relatives.

All about Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding venue

The huge farmhouse of Javed Akhtar and Shabana, named Sukoon, consists of a large garden with a swimming pool in the centre. Apart from this, one of the major highlights of the farmhouse is the garden that seems to have every kind of flower and plant to add more charm to the scenic beauty of the place. One can sit for hours and stroll in the garden and enjoy the beauty of the place.

The farmhouse also has a cottage built amid the greenery with rooms and glass windows while facing the garden where one can wake up to the sunrise amind the chirping of birds in the morning. About a month back, Shabana had shared a picture from the lavish home on Instagram. She captioned it, “Chalo dildar chalo chaand ke paar chalo.. at sukoon.”

Last year, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a video of her kids taking a dip in Sukoon's pool. Thanking Javed on Instagram Farah shared the video, saying, “Perfect end to a perfect day... birthday celebrations continue... covid style .. with 2 friends #sukoon .. the most beautiful house.. thank you @jaduakhtar. (sic)”

Meanwhile, celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora, and others were spotted arriving at the venue ahead of nuptials. For the wedding, Shibani wore a red floral floor-length gown with a veil on her head while Farhan looked dapper in back formals.



(Image: @VarinderChawla/Instagram/@JavedAkhtar/Facebook)