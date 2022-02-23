It is the most beautiful time of the year for actor and director Farhan Akhtar as he has finally tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in a dreamy wedding that took place on Saturday, February 19. The nuptial was a private affair between close friends and family members and saw only the newlyweds' close-knit circle in attendance.

Now, just days after the intimate yet lavish ceremony, Farhan took to social media to give fans a glimpse of his 'fun wedding time' with family.

Inside Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's wedding

In the new post shared by Farhan Akhtar, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star looks dapper in a crisp suit as he poses alongside his family members. The newlywed also shared a slew of stunning photos from the dance floor of the wedding party. While bride Shibani Dandekar glows in her red bridal avatar as she grooves with her father-in-law, mother-in-law Shabana Azmi appears to set the dance stage on fire.

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Farah Khan can be seen nailing the hook step of the iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena as they beam with tremendous joy. Moreover, the girl squad at the wedding also lifted up groom Farhan to celebrate the occasion. The new wedding photos are a testimony that the wedding day was definitely all about fam-jam and fun times with close friends. While sharing the stunning post, Farhan captioned the post as, "Friends. Family. Fun times." Take a look at it below:

As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, netizens poured in immense love and congratulatory messages for the pair. While one wrote, "What a stunning set of pics. Wish u guys all the love n happiness." Another hailed the nuptial as "The most tasteful celebrity wedding over the last few years." In addition to this, red hearts and fire emojis also flooded the latest post of Farhan Akhtar. Check out the reactions here.

Speaking of the wedding venue, the splendid ceremony took place at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. Anusha Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, and Amrita Arora also graced the function.

Image: Instagram/@faroutakhtar