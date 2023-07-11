Farhan Akhtar Teases Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Reunion Amid Jee Le Zara Uncertainty

The popular comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is set to complete 12 years since its release on Saturday. Ahead of its anniversary on July 15, Farhan Akhtar relived the filming days by recreating the sky-diving prepping scene from the movie. He indirectly hinted at a reunion with his co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. This has caught fans' attention as it came amid the Jee Le Zaraa uncertainty reports.

3 things you need to know

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

It made its theatrical debut on July 15, 2011.

The film followed the story of three friends Kabir, Imran, and Arjun who come together for a vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage.

Is Farhan Akhtar hinting at Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion?

Farhan took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a clip of himself gearing up for sky-diving. The actor also gave a shoutout to his co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol and asked them about the reunion. His caption read, “Where are my bwoys??? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol And look who was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion 😊 @art.of.extreme same pigtails and all.”

Why is ZNMD reunion making headlines?

The post came amid the rumours of Farhan’s next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, getting further delayed. The slice-of-life movie was set to depict the journey of three girls on a road trip featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. However, according to reports, two out of the three actors have now dropped out of the film.

(Farhan Akhtar initially casted Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in his directorial next | Image: Instagram)

Initially, there were numerous delays throughout the film's production, which reportedly prompted Farhan to put Jee Le Zaraa on the back burner in favour of other endeavors. It was said that the actresses' hectic schedules conflicted with the film's shooting timetable.

Recently, a media report stated that Priyanka wanted to start filming the movie in 2024 but since Alia had already committed to filming for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra, this schedule did not work for her. It is rumoured that both Priyanka and Katrina have chosen to leave Jee Le Zaraa as a result of these scheduling issues and delays. Following reports of the two lead actresses leaving the film, social media users and news outlets immediately speculated on who might step in to play their roles.