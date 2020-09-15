Farhan Akhtar's Aide Passes Away, Says 'Lucky To Have Had You Grace Our Lives'

On Tuesday morning, Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle and shared that his aide, Ramu, passed away. Sharing a picture of Ramu, Farhan penned a lengthy emotional note for him. The actor recalled how Ramu was a part of his family even before he was born. More so, Akhtar also thanked Ramu for the years of love that he had given his family.

"Dear Ramu, You have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit ‘Funky Town’! You were always smiling, just like in this picture. From the first time I remember seeing you to 4 decades later when we last met. Thank you for the years of love you have given us all. We are lucky to have had you grace our lives. Rest in Peace," wrote Farhan Akhtar, expressing grief over Ramu's demise.

Farhan pays his last tribute to Ramu

Filmmaker and Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart on Farhan Akhtar's Instagram post. Anil Kapoor, who caught a glimpse of the same, also recalled how Ramu was 'ever-smiling'. Anil Kapoor wrote, "So sad .. great guy .. ever smiling. will miss him ..rip Ramu." Actor Arjun Rampal also extended his condolences as he dropped a comment on Farhan's post.

On the work front, Farhan Akhar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The film is helmed by Shonali Bose and also stars Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, Manas Mittal in pivotal roles. The movie opened to decent numbers at the box office.

He is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. On January 2, Farhan unveiled his first look from the film. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Is Saal Toofan Uthega.

Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it." Toofan is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

