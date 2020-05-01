Farhan Akhtar’s Best Monochrome Pictures That Will Make Fans Drool

Farhan Akhtar is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. The Wazir actor started his journey as an assistant cinematographer and went on to become a successful director, starting with Dil Chahta Hai. Apart from this, his acting and singing skills are also praised by many. The actor is best known for films like Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and many more. Boasting of 3 million followers on social media, Farhan Akhtar is also known for his quirky and stylish posts. Here are Farhan Akhtar's photos that feature him in the best monochrome shots.

Farhan Akhtar's best monochrome pictures

1. Boxer life and fitness goals - The Rocky Balboa edition

2. Strumming the guitar

3. Poolside vibes

4. The "half of it"

5. Workout mode on

6. Black and white in an all-white outfit

7. The Rock On vibe

8. Just "hanging" out

