Farhan Akhtar's 'Karthik Calling Karthik', Other Films Where Characters Had Schizophrenia

Over the past few years, Bollywood has delivered a wide range of films which focused on topics and discussions of various kind. Amongst these films, there have been a few that focused on mental health and threw some light on the various issues that come with it. Here are a few Bollywood films that spoke about schizophrenia through their characters.

Films based on schizophrenic characters

1. Karthik Calling Karthik - Karthik Narayan

Karthik Calling Karthik is a mystery film which released in the year 2010. This film features actor Farhan Akhtar in the shoes of Karthik who starts receiving mysterious calls in the middle of the night. These calls help him in becoming successful in his personal and professional life. He receives calls from himself and is confused about how these tips have been working for him. The character Karthik suffers from a mental condition called schizophrenia which drives him to act like a completely different person in certain conditions. Karthik Calling Karthik has been written and directed by Vijay Lalwani and stars actors like Ram Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

2. Judgementall Hai Kya - Keshav

Judgementall Hai Kya is a mystery film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around two people who leave the audience confused with their unique ways in life. Kangana Ranaut's character in the film is misunderstood because of the odd behaviour and personality that she carries. Towards the end of the film, the audience is shown that Rajkummar Rao’s character, Keshav, suffers from a serious case of schizophrenia. He becomes a completely different person at certain points in the film. Judgementall Hai Kya has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and also stars actors like Amyra Dastur and Amrita Puri.

3. 15 Park Avenue - Meethi

15 Park Avenue is a drama film released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who suffers from schizophrenia and lives with her mother and sister. In the film, Konkona Sen Sharma’s character Meethi has a distinct imaginary world in her mind, where she is living with her ex and five children. Meethi is of the stance that her mother and sister are actually the villains and do not want her to live peacefully with her family.15 Park Avenue was written and directed by Aparna Sen while it stars actors like Shabana Azmi and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles.

