Farhan Akhtar's 'The Sky Is Pink', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Other Movies Showcasing Family Bonds

Bollywood filmmakers have always tried to make films on different genres and subjects. One of the most common types of movies made is based on family bonds and morals. Be it films like The Sky Is Pink, Hum Saath-Saath Hain or even Kapoor & Sons, the films have centred around families and the bond shared among members.

Farhan Akhtar is a known actor, producer and singer who has featured in a wide variety of movies across different genres. He has been a part of movies that have focussed on portraying family bonds, and these have been loved by many of his fans. Listed below are some of Farhan Akhtar's movies that represent family bonds.

Farhan Akhtar's movies that righteously represented family bonds

The Sky Is Pink

The film The Sky Is Pink is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The film is based on a girl named Aisha who passes away at the age of 18. She narrates the love story of her parents Niren and Aditi. The film takes one on an emotional journey of how far parents go to save the life of their beloved child.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles showcases the turbulent events in a family's life. Kamal and Neelam invite friends and family on a cruise to celebrate their 30th anniversary but things go south as new revelations are made. The film also showcases Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma in supporting roles. The film's music is another aspect that gained much attention from the masses.

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

This is another film that focuses on love, family, and marriage. The film showcases the lives of Siddharth and Trisha who love each other dearly but things go out of hand when Trisha gets pregnant. The couple faces many challenges including issues with parenthood and more. The 2014 film is directed by Saket Chaudhary and stars Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, and many more. The movie managed to perform well at the box office.

