Farhan-Shibani Wedding: Anusha Dandekar Wishes Sister 'bridezilla' In Hilarious Post

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in a royal ceremony on February 19 in the presence of their close friends and family. The duo shared some glamourous pictures from the festivities as they gave fans a glimpse into their special day and wishes poured in for the newlyweds. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar has now taken to her social media account and extended her wishes to the couple in a hilarious and quirky way.

Anusha Dandekar congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram account to congratulate her sister Shibani on her wedding to her longtime beau Farhan Akhtar. Calling Shibani 'chicken' and Farhan Akhtar her 'Fu in law', she expressed her love to the duo and called their wedding festivities the 'most beautiful thing ever'. She also called Shibani Dandekar 'Bridezilla', but mentioned that it was all worth it because she eventually became 'Cinderella'. She then went on to say that the family will now 'hand her over' to Farhan, who can call them up whenever he need help. However, she hilariously went on to say, "we’ve changed our numbers though".

Anusha Dandekar posted several glimpses of the couple on their special day and wrote, "A love like this… Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever!. As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though" as she added several laughing and heart emoticons.

Have a look at her post here-

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding pictures

The bride stole the show in a royal red gown and wore a long floor-length veil on her head as she smile from ear to ear with her husband. She called it her 'dream wedding dress' as she posed with the Bollywood star, who was seen in a smart black tuxedo as he held his wife's hand. The duo posed for some glorious pictures together and wishes poured in from friends, fans and colleagues in the comments section.

Image: Instagram/@shibanidandekar, @vjanusha