Ever since actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have tied the knot, the couple has been treating fans with some amazing pictures from the wedding festivities. Starting from their wedding day to the other pre-wedding festivities, the two have painted the Internet red with beautiful pictures. Shibani took to Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures from her Mehendi ceremony while giving out major ‘boho vibes.’

Starting from the classic decorations to the outfits worn by all, the pre-wedding festivities were a gala affair for all the guests in attendance. The pictures showed Shibani with several guests, including her sisters Anusha and Apeshka, as well as her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi. One of the photos showed her writing “S loves F” on Farhan’s arm. While with the decorations, the venue was decked up with fairy lights, flowers, and fancy cut-outs to add more charm to the themed Mehendi ceremony.

Shibani Dandekar shares pictures from mehendi ceremony

For her mehendi, Shibani wore an outfit designed by Payal Singhal. The mehendi was the perfect occasion for her to embrace her inner gypset. The décor was that of a Mexican fiesta meets mehendi mela, inspired by the couple’s time in Tulum. Staying true to this theme, the outfit was a bohemian kalidar sharara with the designer's signature backless choli. The detailing was a mix of thread, wool, and cord embroidery, mirror work, and zardozi in pop colours that borrowed from Mexican folk craftsmanship.



While sharing the pictures, Shibani thanked her girl gang and others in planning the ceremony for giving such a beautiful touch to the festivity with how she felt energized after being a part of it. The other set of pictures from the ceremony showed her rejoicing and dancing with guests, family members as she wrote, “No better way to kick off the wedding than this!” At last, she penned a note for her sister Anusha and other friends along with the pictures that read, “Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible Mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears 💜❤️ thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!”

The most interesting picture that caught the attention of the fans was where Farhan showed his arm which has heena applied with the initials of both bride and groom. The initials “S loves F” were applied to Farhan’s arms by Shibani. One of the pictures, also showed Shibani dancing with Shabana Azmi.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShibaniDandekar