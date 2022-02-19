Farhan-Shibani's Wedding: Hrithik Roshan's Mom Wishes Couple; Calls Ceremony 'surreal'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 19, Saturday in the midst of their close friends and family. Although the duo has not posted any updates online, glimpses from their special day have been doing the rounds on social media. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account and gave fans some details about the ceremony she attended.

Pinkie Roshan congratulates Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Pinkie took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a mirror selfie of what she wore to attend the fan-favourite couple's wedding celebrations. She was seen in a gorgeous salwar that had hints of cream and orange and also included some delicate mirror work. In the caption of her post, she sent her best wishes to the newly married couple as she congratulated them on their special day. She mentioned it was 'total bliss' to have witnessed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tie the knot and called it a 'surreal' experience. She also mentioned that simplicity was key at the wedding as she blessed the couple. Her caption read, "It was too special, total bliss to have witnessed a marriage ceremony that was surreal, simplicity was the key ingredient ……. God bless @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!"

Have a look at the post here

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Hrithik Roshan, who shared the screen with Farhan in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara arrived at the location and glimpses of him surfaced online. He was seen arriving with his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie and the trio stunned in traditional attire. The Bollywood star was seen in a white kurta-pyjama, over which she donned a pink jacket. Rakesh Roshan twinned with his son in white and contrasted his look with a red jacket.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are said to have met on the sets of I Can Do That, a reality show on which Shibani was the contestant and her now-husband, the host. They made their relationship official in 2018 and often share glimpses from their life together on social media and give their fans couple goals. Several pictures from their glamourous wedding festivities surfaced online on Saturday and fans have been pouring in their love for the newlyweds.

Image: Instagram/@pinkieroshan, @faroutakhtar