Farooq Shaikh's 73rd Birth Anniversary: Know 10 Lesser Known Facts About Late Actor

Farooq Shaikh was not just a commendable actor but also a philanthropist and TV presenter. He had worked with some of the finest Bollywood directors including Satyajit Ray, Muzaffar Ali, Ketan Mehta, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and Sai Paranjye. Some of the famous Farooq Shaikh's movies include Tell Me O Khuda, Ab Insaf Hoga, Shanghai, Faasle, Toofan, Umrao Jaan, Bazaar, Saath Saath, and many more. As we celebrate his 73rd Birthday Anniversary today, let's dive into Farooq Shaikh's facts that you might not know.

Lesser-known facts about Farooq Shaikh

1. Early Days

Farooq Shaikh was born in Amroli, Gujarat in 1948 to Mustafa Sheikh, who was a lawyer and Farida Sheikh. Shaikh's family were landowners and he grew up in luxurious surroundings. Later on, the family moved to Mumbai for his father's law practice and he grew up in Nagpada. He was the eldest among his five siblings.

2. His stint at St. Xaviers College was important for his personal and professional life

After studying at St. Mary's School in Bombay, he went for graduation to St. Xavier's College. He became good friends with cricketer Sunil Gavaskar there. His interest in theatre took flight when he was at St. Xavier's and among many theatre enthusiasts, he met his future-wife Roopa who was his junior. Roopa was a classmate of actor Shabana Azmi who was known as the daughter of noted poet Kaifi Azmi and Shaikh thus developed both his theatre skills and professional network during those days.

3. His first salary was Rs. 750

Farooq made his acting debut with MS Sathyu's Garam Hawa, where he played a supporting role and Balraj Sahni was the lead. The film was credited for being a pioneer of the new wave of Hindi Art Cinema and is still considered to be one of the greatest movies ever made on Partition. His first salary was Rs. 750 for this film.

4. TV show host

He gained huge recognition for his participation as an anchor on Bombay Doordarshan shows such as Yuvadarshan and Young World and soon became a household name. He also hosted the popular TV show Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai and was loved by the masses for his sense of humor and hosting skills.

5. Chemistry with Deepti Naval

His chemistry with Deepti Naval was loved by the audience ever since their paring together in the romantic-comedy buddy film Chashme Buddoor in 1981. The duo went on to star in nine films together including Katha, Saath Saath, Kissi se Na Kehna, Listen Amaya, and more.

6. Personal life

He married Roopa a few years after graduating from St. Xaviers. The couple has two daughters Shaista and Sanaa. His younger daughter Sanaa works with the NGO United Way Mumbai.

7. Roles with Shabana Azmi

Farooq gave some of his most notable performances with Shabana Azmi in films like Anjuman, Lorie, and Ek Pal. He also appeared in the play Tumhari Amrita opposite Azmi which is an adaptation of A.R. Gurney's American play Love Letters.

8. Television roles

Farooq appeared in several television roles in the 80s. He played the title role in the TV series Kahkashan in an episode dedicated to poet and freedom fighter Hasrat Mohani. He worked in the famous TV serial Shrikant on Doordarshan which aired from 1985 to 1986. His other popular shows were Aahaa on Zee, Chamatkar on Sony, Ji Mantraji on Star Plus.

9. National Film Award winner

In 2010, he won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Lahore which starred Aanaahad and Shraddha Das in lead roles. He was also honored with the Bimal Roy Lifetime Achievement award in 2019 which was the first time ever the award was presented to an artiste posthumously.

10. Last movie and demise

He was last seen on-screen in blockbuster hit Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani as Ranbir Kapoor's father. He died of a heart attack on December 28, 2013, while he was on holiday with his family in Dubai. His funeral prayers held in Mumbai on December 30, 2013, which were attended by many personalities including Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

