Farooq Sheikh Birth Anniversary: 'Noorie' To 'YJHD', 10 Must-watch Movies Of The Actor

Veteran actor Farooq Sheikh is a powerhouse of talent who has proved his mettle in Hindi cinema and has managed to win millions of hearts with his performances. Hailing from Gujarat, Farooq Sheikh made his debut in the world of showbiz an entertainment in 1973 and it is his simple boy charm and natural acting chops that made him the iconic star that he was. In his long career spanning four decades, Farooq has been a part of many popular and interesting movies. The actor died in December 2013 due to a cardiac arrest. On Farooq Sheikh's birth anniversary let's take a look at 10 of his best films that you must not miss.

Farooq Sheikh's movies

1 Garam Hawa - 1973

Farooq Sheikh made his debut in Bollywood with the 1973 movie Garam Hawa. Directed by M.S Sathyu, Farooq played the supporting role of Sikander Mirza in the movie. Garam Hawa was also India's official entry for the Oscars under the Best Foreign Film category.

2 Noorie - 1979

Though he made his debut with Garam Hawa, it is the movie Noorie that shot him to fame and grabbed the attention of the audience. Starring opposite Poonam Dhillon, Farooq played the lead role in the Yash Chopra movie and was one of the highest-grossing films of 1979.

3 Chashme Buddoor - 1981

In Sai Paranjpye's 1981 film Chashme Buddoor, Farooq Sheikh played the lead role of a college student Siddharth. The movie was a silver jubilee hit and loved by the audience. This romantic comedy movie was remade in 2013 by David Dhawan but was not at par with the original.

4 Umrao Jaan - 1981

Helmed by Muzaffar Ali, the musical drama Umrao Jaan starred Rekha and Farooq in the lead roles. This movie is known to be one of Farooq Sheikh's best roles in Hindi Cinema. He played the role of Nawab Sultan in the film.

5 Bazaar - 1982

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil and Supriya Pathak this Sagar Sarhadi movie highlighted the issue of young girls being trafficked by their poor parents to rich people abroad in return for money.

6 Anjuman - 1986

Another Muzaffar Ali directorial, Anjuman featured Farooq Sheikh, Shabana Azmi and Rohini Hattangadi in the lead. The film was set in Lucknow and focused on the exploitation of women who work for long hours in factories.

7 Biwi Ho Toh Aisi - 1988

Starring Rekha and Farooq Sheikh, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi is a Bollywood drama about a wife trying everything in order to win over her mother in law's acceptance post marriage. The film was directed by J.K Bihari.

8 Maya Memsaab - 1993

The mystery drama film directed by Ketan Mehta featured Farooq Shaikh as Dr Charu Das. Maya Memsaab went on to receive the National Award under the Special Mention - Feature Film category in 1993. The movie showed an elder woman having an affair with a younger man after being ignored by her husband.

9 Saas Bahu Aur Sensex - 2008

Starring Kirron Kher, Tanushree Dutta, Farooq Shaikh and Lillete Dubey, the movie is set against the backdrop of stress-induced people who work in the financial market while dealing with personal issues and finding love.

10 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is of the last performances of Farooq Sheikh. The actor played a small yet memorable role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in the movie. He was applauded for his flawless acting as a loving dad who supports his son with his decisions no matter how rash they seem.

(Promo Image Courtesy: AP Images)