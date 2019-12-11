Fashion Critic Diet Sabya Releases Clarification Statement After Rhea-Masaba's Comments

Fashion critic and anonymous Instagram handle Diet Sabya has hit back at fashion designer Masaba Gupta and fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor for their comments in an interview. In conversation with an entertainment portal, Rhea and Masaba asserted that they were very happy when Diet Sabya started by calling out "copied designs" but are now disappointed because lately they have been making personal remarks and attacks on celebrities and fashion brands. Clarifying their point of view, Diet Sabya released a long statement and said, "Diet Sabya stands by/for a lot of things. What we don’t stand for is entitlement and acquisitions that don’t hold true. We don’t owe any explanations to anyone."

"We DO NOT comment on bodies and appearances. We don’t even comment on hair & make-up. We don’t comment on cosmetic surgeries, botox, fillers, etc. Reason? It is simply not our place to do so. We comment on FASHION. And, we are the first ones to call out photoshop. And, we will continue to do so. Because it is important. Because 2020!," Diet Sabya clarified.

Masaba Gupta in a magazine interview said, "Rhea and I are women who love fashion but aren’t sample size. Not everything will work on us. So it followed that there are others like us too. And this collection is our way of showing them that you can play dress-up with high fashion no matter where you fall on the sizing chart. Rhea and I understand our bodies very well today. We don’t kill ourselves to fit into anything. Our collection celebrates that very spirit. It’s truly an extension of how we dress in our lives." Rhea in her Q&A session also explained how Neena Gupta’s look in Mandi (1983) and her mother Sunita Kapoor became an inspiration for their collection.

