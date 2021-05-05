Fashion Designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu 'pledge To Never Work' With Kangana Ranaut

Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behavior. Soon after, fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu took to their social media handle to announce that they were removing all her images from their social media channels and pledged never to work with her.

"In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech," Bhushan wrote on Twitter.

Dadu's official Instagram handle shared a statement, saying the brand will be "removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut". "Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her," the statement read.

Twitter's statement on Kangana Ranaut's account suspension

"We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Apart from Twitter, the 34-year-old actress also issued a statement on the suspension and accused "white people" of 'feeling entitled to enslave a brown person’ Giving a sharp reply to the social media platform, Kangana stated that there are ‘many platforms she can use to raise her voice, including her own art in the form of cinema.’

Kangana Ranaut said, ” Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering..”

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else's voice". When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

