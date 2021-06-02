'Fast And Furious 9' Makers Drop New Promo Video Titled 'You Know It's Fast When'

Fast and Furious 9 makers have dropped a new promotional trailer ahead of the film's release. The new promo contains several snippets from past Fast and Furious films and thus offers a nostalgic element to the film's franchise. From the first Fast and Furious film to the current trailer, a number of scenes make it to the new promo video. The promo video has been titled “You know it's fast when” and gives fans, glimpses of several instances of some of the greatest scenes from the Fast and Furious franchise.

Fast and Furious 9 new promo

The video starts off with Dom sitting in his car as he contemplates several things and soon the video cuts to a number of other scenes from the franchise. From race wars to epic car battles, the video manages to capture all the highlights from the Fast and Furious franchise. Further, the trailer also shows a couple of scenes with Paul Walker which gave fans a major throwback. As the video plays along, heavy-duty scenes with explosions, car crashes, divisive planning, etc are shown. After a while, the video goes on to show a recap of all the events that took place prior to the events of Fast and Furious 9. From the past cyber attack to various life-threatening missions are showcased in the montage.

Thus, the video made by the makers of Fast and Furious 9 offered a major throwback and a recap of all the events and happenings from the Fast and Furious franchise. The makers perfectly managed to encapsulate the spirit and fandom of the Fast and Furious universe by showcasing several elements of action and thrill throughout the video. Fans thus received a nostalgic trip down memory lane and enjoyed watching the video as they witnessed how far the franchise has come since it first started out. Fans in the comments section of the video wrote how they would miss watching Fast and Furious 9 in theatres as they did for the previous Fast and Furious films.

Fast and Furious 9 is all set to release in June of this year and thus fans are extremely excited about the film. Previously, the film was intended to get an early release during 2019. However, due to the pandemic, the makers were forced to push their release dates forward. Thus, with the final release date out, fans worldwide wait eagerly for the film's release.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FAST & FURIOUS 9 TRAILER

