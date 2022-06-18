Father's Day 2022: 'Piku' To 'Angrezi Medium', Top Bollywood Films To Binge On Special Day

With just a day left for Father's Day 2022 celebrations, many are still wondering about ways to make the day extra special for their beloved fathers. Starting from scrolling through sites for perfect gift choices to making plans to pamper their father, every child is looking out for ways to acknowledge the selfless love of their fathers.

With Father's Day being celebrated on June 19, we have curated a list of Bollywood films that depict the strong bond between a father and his child. Bollywood offers a plethora of films that score high on a man's love and affection for his children.

Piku

The film portrayed a sweet bond between a father and a daughter. The movie centres around a young career-oriented woman who looks after her ageing father and later plans a road trip together to spend some extra time. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padkone and late Irrfan Khan in key roles.

Angrezi Medium

To what extent can a father go for her child's future? The film starring the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan shows the story of a father who can go to any extent to fulfil his little daughter's dreams of studying in an abroad school.

Drishyam

A perfect example of undying love and selflessness, the plotline of the film depicts how a father can go to any extent to save his family. The movie has a great storyline and it unfurls with a turn of events. It stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

Masoom

The Shekhar Kapur directorial 1983 film is an adaptation of the 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. The film features Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila Matondkar as child actors. The screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics which are by Gulzar with music by R.D. Burman left fans teary-eyed after watching the movie.

Dangal

Aamir Khan-starrer sports drama based on wrestling is a perfect example to celebrate the father-daughter relationship. This movie is a must-watch if you are looking for some life inspiration and motivation.

102 Not Out

The film features industry stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor coming together for a refreshing story about a father and son. The story revolves around a 102-year-old father who wants to break the record for the oldest living male. There's just one problem he must find a way to change the sad and grumpy demeanour of his 75-year-old son.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh