Father's Day 2022: Sanjay Dutt, Anushka & More Celebs Share Adorable Posts; See

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and more have dropped heartwarming posts on their social media to mark Father's Day 2022. While Anushka shared a candid glimpse of her dad Ajay Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Dutt shared a collage of photos which featured his father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt as well as his children. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan also wished superstar Amitabh Bachchan with an iconic dialogue from his film Shahenshah.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, June 19, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor dropped a candid picture of his dad caught up with his phone, with a giant stuffed toy stationed beside him. In the caption, she dropped a red heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt shared a collage of his picture with Sunil Dutt as well as his own children, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan.

In the caption, the KGF actor wrote, "I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us... for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for! I hope and pray to be as good as a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersDay to mine and to all fathers out there."

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit also shared a beautiful family portrait on the occasion and penned a note on the importance of having a father figure in one's life. "A father is a tough shield that protects his kids. Come what may, he will always go great lengths to protect them, but also teach them the lessons that nobody else can," she wrote.

Lauding her husband Shriram Nene for nurturing their kids, Madhuri added, "Happy Father’s Day to the world’s best dad! Our boys are slowly growing into the young gentlemen we always envisioned."

Apart from wishing his father and son on Father's Day, actor Ajay Devgn also dedicated a post to Kajol's father Shomu Mukherjee and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to Shomuji (Kajol's father). I’m marking your birth anniversary today with a special thought & a prayer. Your presence is missed each day."

I’m marking your birth anniversary today with a special thought & a prayer. Your presence is missed each day🙏 pic.twitter.com/EOoYGFfgxa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 19, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DUTTSANJAY/ @ANUSHKASHARMA)