Nick Jonas Celebrates Father's Day With Memories, Pens Sweet Note For Late Father-in-law

On International Father's Day, American singer Nick Jonas has the sweetest words for his father Kevin Jonas as well as his late father-in-law Ashok Chopra. The Cool hitmaker shared old memories of both fathers through his Instagram and captioned them with love. While he stated that Kevin will always be his hero, Nick addressed wife Priyanka Chopra's dad and expressed that he feels blessed to have found his 'incredible daughter'.

He wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas. Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I’m thinking of you today and sending you love. 🙏🏼".

Have a look:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's affection for each other's families has often come to the fore. The duo has been married for more than a year and has often expressed their love for family through their social media updates. Bollywood actor and global icon, Priyanka Chopra shared a similar post to mark Father's Day on Sunday, in which her father-in-law Kevin Jonas and late father Ashok Chopra can be seen with a mic in their hands.

She wished them through the caption as she pointed out how she and Nick had inherited their knack for singing from their fathers. Priyanka wrote, "Maybe we both got it from our fathers ♥️🎶 #HappyFathersDay to everyone celebrating".

Have a look:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor's last Bollywood film was director Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

