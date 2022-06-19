Father's Day: 'Saransh' To 'DDLJ,' Anupam Kher Looks Back At Iconic Dad Roles He Played

Anupam Kher has been entertaining his fans with his ace acting skills for nearly the past four decades. The actor has proved his acting mettle by playing various roles in over 500 films throughout his career. However, he is widely known for playing a father to lead actors in movies. On the occasion of Father's Day 2022, Anupam Kher recently looked back at the iconic dad roles that he has essayed in his career.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a series of pictures featuring him in different avatars from various films. The movies included his acting debut Saransh, Daddy, Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Waqt Humara Hai, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Kuch Kuchh Hota Hai and more. Sharing the photos, the actor mentioned how he has loved playing these father roles in the films. He wrote, "On the Fathers Day here are some of the iconic fathers/Dads/पिताजी I have played in the last 38years in movies! Hope you have enjoyed these characters as much as I have loved playing them on screen."

The actor further asked his fans to tell him their favourite father character of him. Many fans reacted to the actor's post and lauded him for playing many iconic roles. A fan wrote, "All are my favorite, but Daddy is the one which I adore the most," while another penned, "I love your character in (M .S DHONI the untold story) you and sushant sir was obviously so amazing in one screen. (sic)" A third fan wrote, "Happy Fathers Day Anupamji. You were fabulous as a Father in Saransh and Khosla ka Ghonsala."

Anupam Kher's role in Saransh

Anupam Kher made his acting debut in his late 20s with the 1982 film Aagman. Later, the actor bagged the role of an ageing father in Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 drama Saransh, which became a massive hit. The film's plot revolved around Anupam Kher's B. V. Pradhan, a retired school teacher, who comes to terms with his life with his wife after their only son dies in a mugging incident on the streets of New York. The film also starred Rohini Hattangadi, Soni Razdan, and Madan Jain among others.

(Image: @anupamkher/Instagram)