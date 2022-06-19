Father's Day: Shweta Bachchan Wishes Dad Amitabh Via Funny Twist To His Iconic Dialogue

Seasoned actor Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan share a loving bond, which is evident from their social media posts. The father-daughter duo often shares cute pictures on social media alongside some beautiful messages. On the occasion of Father's Day 2022, Shweta Bachchan dropped an adorable photo with dad Amitabh Bachchan and gave a funny twist to one of his iconic dialogues to wish him.

Taking to her Instagram space, Shweta Bachchan shared a cute picture with Big B. In the photo, Shweta could be seen all smiles with Amitabh Bachchan as she wore a grey sweater in the selfie. Sharing the cute photo, Shweta Bachchan gave a funny twist to Big B's hit dialogue from his 1988 film Shehenshaah.

She wrote, "Rishte mein to sirf mere... lagte hai," and added a red heart emoji. The original dialogue from the film goes, "Rishte mein to hum tumhaare baap lagte hai. Naam hai shehenshaah."

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, actor Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to the photo. While Big B sent love to his daughter and wrote, "Love you Mama," the Dasvi star pointed out a spelling mistake in the caption. Shweta Bachchan's adorable Father's Day post caught the attention of many fans and friends. While one wrote, "Daughters give dads the greatest smiles!!!!" another left a rather funny comment that read, "jisake Papa lambe usaka bhee bada naam hai.."

Shweta Bachchan shares a childhood photo with dad Amitabh Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan often reminisces about her childhood and shares monochrome photos from her family album on Instagram. Earlier last month, Shweta Bachchan shared her childhood photo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and her grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen sitting beside his father while he held his daughter close to him. While sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, "Standing on the shoulders of giants." Abhishek Bachchan, who is often seen teasing her sister on social media, dropped a hilarious comment on her photo. The actor wrote, "But you’re sitting. Ok bye." Shweta Bachchan reacted to his comment and wrote, "@bachchan look Ma such a wise guy!" She further explained the quote and penned, "it’s a quote by Newton and I know better than to mess with the Og’s."

Image: Instagram/@shwetabachchan