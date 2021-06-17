Fatima Sana Shaikh And Gauahar Khan Hail Satyajeet Dubey's Journey From Teens To Twenties

As popular actor Satyajeet Dubey recently dropped in a nostalgic video clip of 13 years of his journey as an actor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Gauahar Khan shared how much they liked it. They both took to social media and applauded 13 years of his journey and shared it on their Instagram handles.

Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram handle and shared Satyajeet Dubey’s Instagram video that depicted his journey as an actor. She posted it on her Instagram stories and applauded it by adding clapping emojis next to it.

Even Gauahar Khan shared Satyajeet Dubey’s Instagram video in the stories section and dropped in clapping symbols. She also cheered for Satyajeet Dubey’s many more such accomplishments.

Satyajeet Dubey shared this video clip in which he added some of his memorable glimpses from his movies and shows where he appeared in a variety of roles. In the caption, he stated that it was his journey from his teens to his twenties and it included 10 years of making movies and 13 years as an actor. The actor further mentioned that he managed to encapsulate all of it in 60 seconds. Further, he stated that his debut movie Always Kabhi Kabhi released on 17 June 2011 and that his journey from this film to Prassthanam had been a great ride. He also shared that he was grateful to the core for everything and far away from even an ounce of satisfaction. He also revealed that the unquenchable thirst, the insatiable hunger for what he did to feed his heart and soul, kept on growing with each passing day. Satyajeet Dubey also mentioned that it was a big deal for a guy who came from Bilaspur to Mumbai to make his dream come true and who’s truly living his dream.

Sharing suggestions from his life experiences to all the boys and girls who were starting out, he stated that they needed to be kind to themselves and have extra faith in themselves. He even shared words of encouragement by asking them not to give up on their dreams just because of the time it will take to accomplish them and mentioned they’d make their own luck if they were able to stay long enough. In the end, he advised them to stop worrying about things that they couldn’t do anything about and focus more on the stuff that they could do something about.

