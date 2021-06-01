Fatima Sana Shaikh Learns 'new Skating Tricks'; Shares Her 'Choti Choti Khushiyaan'; WATCH

Thugs of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh have been trying her hand in learning new skills while staying in lockdown. The actress took to her social media to share a fun video of her experimenting with new tricks and techniques of skating. The video came after Sana Fatima was spotted saying that he has become jobless due to covid. Take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh's video!

Fatima Sana Shaikh learning new tricks

Fatima Sana Shaikh's latest video is making headlines after she revealed that the covid situation has made her 'berozgaar'. In the video, the actress compiled shots from her practicing various skating tricks through youtube. Sometimes the actress smoothly attempted the complicated tricks while, on the other hand, she can be seen taking a few falls on her back but sportingly continuing her attempts.

Fatima told her fans in the caption that she has been trying to learn the skating tricks from Youtube. She also said that the satisfaction of getting the trick down is 'immeasurable'. She wrote, 'Trying to learn some tricks through YouTube. I keep falling, tripping, but the satisfaction of getting at least one trick right is unmeasurable'.

Netizens' reaction to Fatima Sana Shaikh's video

Fellow actors and friends of the young actress were quick to praise her for trying to do something productive as Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji under the post. Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra also dropped a couple of emojis to praise the actress. One follower marveled at Fatima's skills and remarked 'What's next? Parkour?'. Some fans also advised the actress to keep going.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies and latest projects

The 20-year-old started her career as a child artist and appeared in films such as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4. She went on to appear in many minors roles until her breakthrough role in Dangal in 2016. She then appeared in movies such as Thugs of Hindostan, Palkein Kholo, Ludo, and recently in Ajeeb Daastaans. The young actress will be next seen in Bhoot Uncle, digitally releasing later this year.

