Fatima Sana Shaikh 'little Late To The Party' As She Begins Watching 'The Family Man 2'

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is often seen sharing her photos and videos from her personal as well as her professional life. The actor is also often seen sharing what shows she has been binge-watching. Recently she shared a still from The Family Man 2 and mentioned that she has been binge-watching the show. Take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is binge-watching The Family Man 2

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a still of the lead character Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man 2 and mentioned that she has finally started watching the Amazon Prime Video show by Raj & DK. She shared that she is a little late to the party as many people on the internet were seen giving The Family Man 2 review. She also tagged Manoj Bajpayee and co-director Suparn Varma in the story.

Image source: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram

About The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 released on June 4, 2021. Manoj Bajpayee stars as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell. The Family Man 2 cast also features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary who will be reprising their roles along with Samantha Akkineni. The second season's plot revolves around a terrorist strike by the LTTE. The Family Man 2 reviews were positive and the audience has given a good response to the show.

A sneak peek into Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram

Fatima recently surprised her fans with a skating video. She was seen practising her skating skills on her terrace. She even fell several times while practising some new techniques. She mentioned that she was trying to learn some new skating tricks from YouTube. She wrote, "I keep falling, tripping, but the satisfaction of getting at least one trick right, is unmeasurable." At the end of the video, she finally showcased her new skating tricks which she recently learnt. She combined her video with Stella Jang popular song Colours. Take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh's skating video.

She also shared a few pictures with her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra and the director Nitesh Tiwari. She wished him on his birthday on May 22, 2021, and shared a few pictures that were captured while they shot the film.

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram/ Still from The Family Man 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.