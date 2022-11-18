Fatima Sana Shaikh Marks National Epilepsy Day; Pens Special Note For Those Battling It

Days after opening up about battling Epilepsy, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a special post on social media to mark National Epilepsy Day. The Dangal actor penned a motivational note for everyone who has been braving the neurological disorder, stressing that they should love themselves through it.

Fatima recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram where she detailed her journey, and how she's nursing herself.

Fatima Sana Shaikh pens a motivational note on National Epilepsy Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Fatima shared a series of her selfies and wrote, "Happy epilepsy day. And a photo dump of selfies. Give a tight hug to anyone who has epilepsy today :) And to everyone who is going through it, give yourself a pat on your back." She added, "Sab khush, toh hum khush. Baaki, life maine zyaada tension nahi lene ka (sirf dene ka) (If everyone’s happy, then so am I. Don’t take any stress in life)." Take a look.

Days ago, Fatima shared the impact of epilepsy on her career, mentioning that while it hasn't hindered her ability to do things, she has to go slow.

"I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact, it pushes and drives me to work harder," the actor mentioned.

As per Mayo Clinic, epilepsy is "a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations and sometimes loss of awareness."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FATIMASANASHAIKH)