Fatima Sana Shaikh On Not Having Work Like Others In COVID-19: ‘Sitting Like A Berozgaar’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in the film Ajeeb Daastaans, was recently spotted as she headed out in the city. Amid her interaction with the paparazzi, she went on to update fans about her current professional status. When the shutterbugs asked her about her upcoming projects, she said, “Abhi toh jab Covid thoda kam hojayega, khatam hojayega, Jaise sab ko kaam milega, vaise mujhe bhi milega. Abhi berozgaar baithe hai.”(Once this pandemic situation gets better, just like everyone else, even I'll get work. At the moment, I am unemployed). Fatima hoped that she'll get work after the environment gets a little better.

Fatima was also asked about not bringing her cat along and soon she promised the paps that she’ll get it along with her the next time. Not only this, but she also touched upon the importance of the vaccine and poured her heart. She sent love to the people whose close ones fell sick and have lost their loved ones. She remarked that now there’s a black and white fungus, and so many people are passing away.

“Pata nahi ye sab kab khatam hoga, jaane jaa rahi hai logo ki, bohot helpless feel hota hai,” (Don't know when all this will end, people are dying, it feels helpless), she said in a video that surfaced on the internet. As soon as Fatima Sana Shaikh's video was up, a user wrote, "She seems humble and honest. Hope she gets work soon. Best wishes."

Fatima calls herself ‘berozgaar’ when asked about upcoming projects

Fatima's recent outing Ajeeb Daastaans, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkonasen Sharma, Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, Tota Roy Choudhury, among others, released on Netflix and received mixed reviews. The film depicts different stories set in varied milieus, exploring jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships.

Before this, she featured in Ludo, in which she played the role of Pinky, Rajkummar Rao's love interest. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Asha Negi and Rohit Saraf.

IMAGE: FATIMA SANA SHAIKH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.