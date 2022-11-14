Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Battling Epilepsy; 'There Are Some Odd And Tough Days'

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently spoke at length about dealing with epilepsy, how she has been nursing herself through it, her experience with seizures, and more. In an AMA session on Instagram, Fatima answered a lot of questions pertaining to epilepsy, which is "a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations and sometimes loss of awareness," as per Mayo Clinic.

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about battling epilepsy

On being asked about the effects of epilepsy on her career, the Dangal actor wrote, "I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact, it pushes and drives me to work harder."

Fatima also burst the myth about epilepsy patients being made to smell stinking shoes to get out of seizures. "This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don't do this). Already it's traumatic to come out of a seizure. The last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! (vomit emojis) Horrible!" the actor shared.

Fatima added that while she's still working out despite the condition as it makes her feel good, other epilepsy patients should consult a doctor before taking any step. She also refused to share the name of her medicines as it wouldn't be safe to take them without a prescription. Lastly, giving her health update, the actor added, “I am feeling quite stable and normal now."

More on Fatima Sana Shaikh's work front

The actor was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-starrer Thar. Raj Singh Chaudhary's action-thriller film was released on the streaming platform Netflix in May this year. She now has Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra in the pipeline. The forthcoming movie will follow the life of India's greatest war hero and Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

