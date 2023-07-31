Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals She Is Still Struggling: Constantly Looking For Good Work...

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dangal (2016), has given several hits to the industry since then. However, despite being one of the finest actresses in the industry, Fatima leads a simple lifestyle. In a recent interview, the actress debunked the notion that actors are wealthy, reside in a big house, and lead a lavish lifestyle.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the romantic-comedy anthology Modern Love Mumbai (2022).

She will be next seen in Sam Bahadur.

'Struggle never ends,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh

During an interview with Human Of Cinema, Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled her struggle days in the industry, and that struggle never ends. She revealed that she used to live with her family in a 1RK, which was a parking basement turned into a house. The actress added that she is proud of herself regarding her journey in the industry. However, she is still "struggling," and the process of looking for work never stops.

(Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Sam Bahadur | Image: Instagram)

"It is not like I have purchased a house. I live in a rented house. At least I have crossed the milestones which I wanted to while I was struggling and I am still struggling. This process never stops and the struggle never ends.”

'Constantly fighting your own instinct,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh

The Thar actress, in the same interview, revealed that she is "constantly looking for a good work" and fighting for "your own instinct." She concluded, "When you have luxury, enough financial safety, only then you can choose to do things that make you happy as an actor. But sometimes you don’t have that choice."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanaya Malhotra.