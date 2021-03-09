Fatima Sana Shaikh Says, 'being Excited Would Be An Understatement' As She Grabs 3 Films

Bollywood actor Fatima Shaikh was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which was the first film to release in theatres post the reopening of theatres in October 2020, and the Netflix movie Ludo, which garnered critical acclaim. She recently signed as many as three projects. In a recent interview, the Dangal actor spoke about her movies.

Upcoming Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh mentioned in an interview with Spotboye that she is elated to have three films on her plate currently. The three films are Aruvi Hindi remake, Ajeeb Daastaans as well as Thar. She mentioned that she is looking forward to her journey and is very happy with the scripts adding that "being excited would be an understatement". She also stated that the immense joy she feels to be on the sets is an inexplicable feeling. Take a look at the details of her upcoming films.

Ajeeb Daastaans

Fatima Sana Shaikh would be featuring in a Netflix anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans. Netflix India's Instagram handle had recently shared details about the project. They wrote, "This anthology series about fractured relationships and unexplored spaces is coming our way this year and we are thrilled for it!" The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Shefali Shah, and Manav Kaul to name a few.

Thar

The actor was in Rajashtan to shoot for the film and has even celebrated her birthday on the film sets on January 11. Thar also features Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sanjay Dadhich. The film is also a Netflix venture directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

Aruvi's Hindi remake

Fatima Sana Shaikh would also feature in the Tamil film Aruvi's Hindi remake. Applause Entertainment and Faith Films are all set to collaborate on this project. Fatima Sana Shaikh would be playing the leading lady in the woman-centric story. The role was originally played by Aditi Balan in the Tamil original. The Hindi remake of Aruvi is expected to go on floors in May 2021.

More about Fatima Sana Shaikh's roles

Popular Fatima Sana Shaikh's roles include in Nitish Tiwari's directorial Dangal (2016) as wrestler Geeta Phogat, and in Thugs of Hindostan (2018). Besides this, she also played a supporting role in the 2013 dud Akaash Vani. As a child artist, Fatima Sana Shaikh is known for featuring in the films like Chachi 420 (1997) and One 2 Ka 4 (2001).