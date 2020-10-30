Fatima Sana Shaikh Says She Was Molested At The Age Of 3

Fatima Sana Shaikh is a popular face in Bollywood who managed to establish herself as an actor after beginning her career as a child artist. She recently opened up about her overall experience in the industry and made a shocking revelation about how she was molested when she was just 3 years old.

“I was molested when I was 3…”

According to an interview session with Pinkvilla, Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked that since a lot of actors have talked about how they got exploited through a casting couch, did she ever face anything like this in her career. To this, she answered that she has faced it and came across people who used to tell her that the only way to get work is through sex. She also added how she lost a lot of work due to this and stated how sexism persists not just in the industry but outside as well. When talking about her, she revealed that she was molested when she was a 3-year-old and talked about the depth of sexism.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s video also featured her hoping that their future was better. She also added that the change can only happen if one can make the change. She also stated that one can easily complain about the things around, but it is everyone who can make small changes and could make the future better. The host responded to the revelation and said that not many people have the guts to speak about it. He asked her later whether she ever spoke about it when she realized that she was molested. To which she responded that anybody who has been molested or abused is bound to carry that weight all their life but she also believed that there was a lack of information and stigma attached to this.

She also added that one is taught not to talk about such issues whether it is a girl or a boy. She further stated that it is not okay to normalise abuse and everyone should stand up for a person who got abused. She concluded the interview by saying that if one ever wants to see a change, they must make sure that they stand by such people.

