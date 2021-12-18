Fatima Sana Shaikh Says Working With 'Sam Bahadur' Director Is 'personal Milestone'

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to appear in the upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur directed by celebrated filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the film also welcomed Sanya Malhotra to the team to essay the role of Silloo Manekshaw. Talking about the opportunity to work with the renowned filmmaker, the young actor admitted that she considers the feat as a 'personal milestone'.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on working with Meghna Gulzar

In an interview with PTI, the 29-year-old actor got candid about getting the opportunity to be directed by Meghna Gulzar who has acclaimed films like Raazi, Chhapaak and Talvar to her name. Calling her a 'maverick,' Sana Shaikh stated, ''She is a maverick director, whose work I have admired and followed for a very long time. I consider working with her a personal milestone.''

Additionally, the actor appeared excited to start working on the project as she said, ''I’m super pumped to start shooting with her and I hope we have a blast on the sets of Sam Bahadur.” Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi in the film.

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram to announce joining the team of Sam Bahadur with her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra by writing, ''A woman who defines courage, power and dignity! It’s with great pride that I am joining the team of #Samबहादुर to depict the role of India’s first female Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi! Looking forward to begin this journey with Meghna ma’am, Vicky, Sanya & @rsvpmovies! #Samबहादुर''

She also received a warm welcome from director Meghna Gulzar who wrote, ''50 years ago, this week, India triumphed in the historic 1971 war. Another reason it is also special for us is that we welcome @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw and @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to our #Samबहादुर family! Eager to experience this very special journey!''

More on Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Vicky Kaushal will play the role of brave Sam Manekshaw who is considered one of India’s greatest war heroes. He served as the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 during the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh