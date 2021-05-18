Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Glimpses Of Her Flooded Home Post Tauktae, Says 'lag Gaee'

On May 17, 2021, Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video that she captured from her Mumbai residence. In the video, one can see the weather is windy and it is raining heavily due to the cyclone. The actor also gave a sneak peek into her house, post-cyclone. Sharing these glimpses, the actor simply added a funny caption in the Hindi language.

Fatima Sana Shaikh urges fans to 'stay safe' amid cyclone Tauktae

In the first video shared on her IG story, Fatima tries to capture the effects of cyclone Tauktae from her home. In the video, one can see that it is pouring heavily. She captioned the first video, "I hope and pray that everyone is safe and that this cyclone '#tauktae' doesn't cause serious damage. Stay safe guys". In Fatima Sana Shaikh's latest video, the actor shared glimpses of her flooded house. In the video, one can see the water coming inside the house from the window. As for the caption, she wrote in the Hindi caption, "Lag gaee, ghar ki! (My house is screwed)".

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. The Dangal actor has also been helping people by sharing verified leads of COVID-19 supplies. She also dropped several pictures where she announced herself as a cause ambassador of Find A Bed and IIMUN initiative. In the pictures shared, Fatima shared how the things work with the initiative and how everyone can come forward and help.

As soon as the pictures hit the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor. A fan commented, "Doing a great job Fatima. Stay blessed" with several red hearts. Another one wrote, "Proud of you for doing such a great work". A netizen commented, "Nice work" with a praising hands emoticon. Another one wrote, "That’s some really good work there @fatimasanashaikh god bless!".

On the work front

Meanwhile on the work front, Fatima started her acting career as a child artist in films like Chachi 420 and Ishq. Her first film as a lead actor was Dangal. She starred with Sanya Malhotra in the film. Other popular Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies are Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and Thugs of Hindostan. She was last seen in Netflix's anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans.

IMAGE: FATIMA SANA SHAIKH'S INSTAGRAM

