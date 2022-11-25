Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Smiles With Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan At Her Engagement

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, and her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Apart from Khan's family members, the ceremony saw several celebrities from the industry, including Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ashutosh Gowarikar. As Ira Khan shares a close bond with the Ludo actor, she recently shared several pictures from the ceremony.

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took to her Instagram handle to share some snaps from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded engagement. In the photos, the Dangal actor could be seen donning a shimmery printed top and white palazzo. In one of the photos, Shaikh was seen sharing smiles with Ira and Nupur. She seemingly also hit the dance floor with the couple during their engagement.

Sharing the series of photos, Shaikh wrote, "What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious… My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you." "I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare," she added.

Ira Khan reacted to the post and wrote, "Love you so much (red heart emojis)." She further added, "The second photo is probably my favourite photo of the day!"

Inside Ira Khan's engagement with Nupur Shikhare

A few days after the engagement, Ira Khan shared a video from the ceremony on Instagram. In the video, the couple could be seen showing off their engagement rings to each other, sharing a kiss and then dancing together.

Khan also added a heartwarming note about the afternoon as she was surrounded by her loved ones. The 25-year-old wrote, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome." She further thanked all the guests at her engagement and penned, "Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all."

In concluding her note, Khan wrote, "The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more."

Image: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh