Fatima Sana Shaikh To Play Leading Lady In Hindi Remake Of Tamil Blockbuster 'Aruvi'

Applause Entertainment and Faith Films are all set to collaborate and present the audience with a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Tamil film, Aruvi. The two production houses are expected to come together for the first time to bankroll the film which will be directed by E Niwas. The team has also signed Fatima Sana Shaikh to play the leading lady in this woman-centric story. She will be seen playing a progressive woman with a distinct personality who deals with a series of adventures and unfortunate events in her life. The role was originally played by Aditi Balan in the Tamil original and the actor received a lot of appreciation for her work.

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Aruvi

Aruvi was a critically acclaimed film from 2017 which was also awarded multiple titles at various film festivals across the globe. It was a major commercial success due to the promising performance, hard-hitting storyline and laudable narration. The Hindi remake of Aruvi is expected to go on floors in May 2021.

Speaking about the upcoming venture, the CEO of Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair, said in a media statement that the film is funny and ferocious at the same time. Aruvi is a provocative, feminist social satire that had even left them stunned when they watched it for the first time. He said that they were drawn in by its unconventional narrative, deftly balancing its black comedy leanings, with the beats of a tautly executed thriller. The team is quite elated to collaborate with Faith Films, E Niwas and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the retelling of this audacious film for a national audience

The founder of Faith Films, Viki Rajani, said that they are thrilled to be backing a story as strong and gritty as Aruvi. The original film, according to him, was a game-changer and they believe there is a lot of pressure on them but they also have an incredible team.

The director of Aruvi Hindi remake, E Niwas, stated that Aruvi is not just a story of a hero. He believes it’s a triumph over the labyrinths of life. He feels euphoric and privileged to be able to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters that he has ever come across. Fatima Sana Shaikh, according to him, is a befitting choice, and he is super excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Faith Films.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will play the lead role in the film, is also quite thrilled to be a part if the project. She said that she is looking forward to diving deep into the skin of the character and is glad that Applause Entertainment and Faith Films have come together with E Niwas to make such content.

Image Courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram and still from YouTube

