Fatima Sana Shaikh Updates Fans About Her Health, Says, 'feeling Much Better Now'

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She took to her Instagram handle on Monday, April 5, 2021, to update fans about her health. The actor shared a boomerang of her cuddling with her cute dog and penned a message. She wrote, “Feeling with a lot of sun emojis”. She added, “I have been getting a lot of get well soon messages on my DMs. Thank you for your wishes and concerns, I am feeling much better now. Bohot saara pyaar doston”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this, the actor also shared a meme video with her fans. In the post, the doctor tells the patient, “you’ve been tested positive for Coronavirus. Where all did you travel recently?”. And a video is attached where she can be heard saying that she has travelled the entire world starting from Asia to Australia to America. Take a look at the post below.

A few days ago, the actor wrote in a post, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote. She revealed that after contracting the virus, she is adhering to all health and safety protocols. Fatima also penned that she also has a 'horrible body ache'. "Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible bodyache". Take a look at the post below.

The Dangal actor was last seen in Anurag Basu's 2020 crime comedy film Ludo and Manoj Bajpayee-led Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which released in cinemas. The actor will be next seen in Netflix' Ajeeb Daastaans. The Netflix original is a four-story anthology directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, and Kayoze Irani. Set in a variety of settings, Ajeeb Daastaans delves into the themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudice, and toxicity that are frequently found at the heart of relationships. It delves into broken relationships and uncharted territory. The anthology movie features an ensemble cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others.

Image Source: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

