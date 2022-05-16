'Fauda' Star Tsahi Halevi Praises 'The Kashmir Files'; Draws Parallels With His Show

Fauda star Tsahi Halevi lauded Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, stating that it has 'very well done' from an artistic point of view. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the star of Netflix's Hebrew hit revealed that the Anupam Kher starrer was the latest Indian movie he watched, further stating that the film's actors are 'just wow'. He also went on to talk about the thematic similarities between The Kashmir Files and Fauda, shedding light on the importance of art in bringing pertinent issues to the forefront.

Fauda star Tsahi Halevi praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files

Tsahi, who even met Anupam Kher on the Mumbai leg of his trip to India, said of the latter's film, "if I speak on just the artistic point, it’s very well done. The actors are just wow.” Drawing parallels between the two projects, he added, "I always believe that through art you can let people think about issues. Like in Fauda, you bring out the human aspect of the conflict. Maybe you can expose people more."

Recently, Anupam Kher hosted the Israeli actor at his acting institute, Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, in Mumbai. He dropped a video of Halevi singing Tere Jaisa Yaar at the institute's diploma ceremony and thanked him for his warm visit. Dropping the clip on his Twitter handle earlier this month, Kher wrote, "यारा तेरी यारी को… Hindi song by an actor from #Israel! At the diploma ceremony of the @actorprepares students we had @TsahiHalevi of popular @FaudaOfficial series along with CG @KobbiShoshani deputy CG #DahliaNuemann !! We loved the song! Thank you for the warm visit!."

In his interview, Tsahi also reacted to Fauda's immense popularity in India, stating that he didn't know it was that huge a deal. "I had a certain idea that it is popular here because of the messages I get on social media but, I didn’t know it was this big. I had a lot of people writing to me asking where they could meet me. I wish I had time to meet them all. I hope to come back and meet more people," he said. Developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda is based on the creators' experiences in the Israel Defence Forces.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TSAHIHALEVI/ FACEBOOK/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI)