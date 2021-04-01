'Fed Up Of This Mix Up': Eijaz Khan Shares Post After People Confuse Him With Ajaz Khan

Actor Eijaz Khan recently took to Twitter and shared a post explaining how people are mistakenly confusing him with another actor Ajaz Khan. With quite similarities in their name pronunciation, Eijaz Khan wittily corrected people with a post where he spelled his name and asked people to 'wear their spectacles' and read his name before jumping to any conclusions. Eijaz wrote that though these things don't affect him much, yet he wanted to bring it to the notice of the people.

Eijaz Khan's clarification over name confusion as Ajaz Khan

The post of the actor comes after actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case. According to the sources, Ajaz Khan has now been remanded to NCB custody till April 3. Since both, the actors have been a part of the reality show Bigg Boss and due to similarities in their names, people are mixing the two stars, and hence, WEijaz was compelled to put out a post on the micro-blogging site.

Eijaz shared a goofy picture where he can be seen wearing spectacles and wrote that he could not find any other way than this to clarify that he is not the one who has been arrested by the NCB. Further, he asked people who still confuse him with the other actor to wear their spectacles and clearly read the spelling of his name. " E I J A Z K H A N . (jus in case you are still confused. I can see clearly now ...that I got my noo chashhhhmaaa. agar aapko lagta hai ki mai geeeerafffftaaaaar ho gaya hoo , to aapko bhi apna chasma pehen lena chahiye. ) #merehitmejaari #merekofarknahipadta." The actor was so much disturbed by the confusion, that he took to his Twitter earlier and shared a post while explaining his stand. " Wasn't me. ...(I'm so fed up of this mixup)" he wrote then.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ajaz Khan was initially detained by the NCB Mumbai zonal unit on March 30 after he landed at the city airport, a senior NCB official said. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Batata, the official said. While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers.

Ajaz Khan has been in the film industry for over close to 15 years. He had acted in movies like Rakta Charitra, but one of his popular roles was as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7. On the other hand, Eijaz Khan was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and is now enjoying his time with Pavitra Punia.

(Image credit: Instagram)