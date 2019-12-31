Feel Good Romantic Movies To Watch On Lazy Winter Afternoons

Watching rom-com movies in winters is the best! If you don’t want to go for a movie outside and still want to watch a movie, then staying in your comfy clothes and the cosy couch is a good idea to spend those lazy winter afternoons. Below, we have picked a list of feel good movies to ward off your winter blues.

Feel good movies to watch in winters

Pretty woman

The story revolves around a prostitute and a wealthy businessman who fall for each other, creating an unlikely pair. Edward, the businessman, picks up a hooker, Vivian (Julia Roberts), on a lark while on a business trip in L.A. When Edward hires Vivian to stay with him for the weekend, the two get closer but has a long bridge of distance between their very different worlds. The rom-com has managed to achieve cult status amongst fans over the years.

The Proposal

High-powered book editor Margaret Tate says she is committed to marrying Andrew Paxton, her hapless assistant, in the face of deportation to her native Canada. Andrew agrees with the charade, but adds some of his own conditions, including that the duo should travel to Alaska to visit his eccentric family. With a suspicious immigration official always lurking nearby, despite numerous mishaps, Margaret and Andrew have to adhere to their fake wedding plan.

Hitch

Dating coach Alex "Hitch" Hitchens (Will Smith) mentors Albert (Kevin James), a bumbling client who hopes to win the heart of the beautiful Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta). Although Albert is making progress, when tested methods fail to work on Sara Melas (Eva Mendes), a gossip journalist looking for dirt in the love life of Allegra Cole, Hitchens faces his own romantic setbacks.

50 first dates

Playboy vet Henry sets her heart on Lucy's romance, but she has short-term memory loss. Lucy can't remember anything that happened the previous day. Henry has to court her again every morning. Her friends and family are very loyal, and Henry must reassure them that its true love for him.

Jack and Jill

Jack hates thanksgiving on account of the annual visit of his twin sister jill. After actor Al Pacino, whom he wants for an ad, develops a crush on the twin sister, Jill, Jack has no other option but to bear with Jill for the holiday.

