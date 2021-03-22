Parineeti Pens Heartfelt Note After Receiving Praises For Latest Releases

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her two latest releases, The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actress, who received smashing reviews for her role in the two films, took to Twitter and penned a gratitude note for fans. Feeling grateful for the heartfelt reviews on her back-to-back two releases this month, Parineeti thanked her fans for encouraging her work that will enable her to work harder.

Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note

In the note, the actress shared her experience of releasing three films in a month and called it a "daunting task", yet the love shown towards her work is something that has inspired her to live up to the expectations of her fans. "Feeling really grateful and thankful for all the reviews and feedback for my performances. Had been waiting for such reactions for a long time. Three releases within one month can be daunting, but your reaction to my work has encouraged me to work even harder and live up to your expectations. Thank you," she wrote in the note.

Adding, at last, she concluded the note while waiting to hear the feedback from the people regarding her next film Saina that is based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. "Waiting to hear your feedback on Saina, next week," she ended. The actress's latest released films The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar witnessed a digital run on Netflix. The film received rave reviews from the critics and fans for its gripping storyline and Parineeti's intriguing roles in both respectively.

Parineeti's upcoming sports drama Saina will show her hard work and diligence while stepping into the shoes of the sportsperson. The film will show her zeal to learn the craft from on-court training sessions that are sure to impress fans. Parineeti Chopra's movie Saina will be released in theatres on March 26, 2021. The trailer of the film was dropped on March 8. Along with Chopra, the film will also feature Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat.

(Image Credit: Parineeti Chopra/Twitter/Instagram@parineetichopra)