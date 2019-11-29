Female Bollywood Actors Who Stole The Show With Their Epic Roles In Historical Dramas

Epic Bollywood films remain etched in the audience’s memories. Cine-goers have to admit that some of these films remain incomplete without the leading ladies. Bollywood's historical films have had great female actors playing pivotal roles. We take a look at the best female leads in Bollywood historical dramas-

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra essayed the character of Kashibai in the film Bajirao Mastani. Her character was that of the righteous wife of Bajirao, essayed by Ranveer Singh. Bajirao Mastani is one of the best works of Priyanka Chopra despite the star having a comparatively lesser screen time as compared to Deepika and Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in the film Bajirao Mastani convincingly essayed the role of Mastani, a powerful woman who fights the norms and her own family to claim her love. Almost every woman gained inspiration from Deepika’s bold and courageous way of demanding the love that she deserves in her life. Deepika Padukone also appeared in Padmaavat as Rani Padmavati. This was another instance where she essayed a historical character.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon will be essaying the character of Parvati Bai in the upcoming movie Panipat. In the trailer, she is seen playing the love interest of Arjun Kapoor. According to reports, in the film, Kriti will be seen as the queen of the Maratha kingdom. She is playing a historical character for the second time after her comic role of Princess Madhu in Housefull 4.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been in the movie business for almost a decade now. Her directorial debut, Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi, received rave reviews from audiences and critics. She essayed the role of the Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai in the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role of Jodhaa Bai in the 2008 hit film Jodhaa Akbar. She was cast opposite Hrithik Roshan who essayed the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar in the film. She donned the gracious avatar of the Rajput queen effortlessly. This film is one of the best works of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

