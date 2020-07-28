Feroz Khan Launches New Initiative Titled ‘Wear A Smile Over Your Mask’; Watch Video

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several celebs have been busy with various projects, including shooting at home. Ace choreographer Feroz Khan is no different. He recently took to announce a new project that he has been working on. Read on to know more details:

Feroz Khan announces a new project

Bollywood choreographer Feroz Khan recently took to social media to announce to his fans about a new project that he has been working on. He also shared a video to talk about the same. The project is an initiative by several known choreographers of Bollywood. The video also features ace choreographers like Ganesh Acharya, Remo D’Souza, Bosco Martis, Longinus Fernandes, Shabina Khan, Ruel Dusan Varindani along with Feroz Khan. The video had all the choreographers signaling a smile through their hands as they wear a mask.

This special initiative is also called as Wear A Smile Over Your Mask. Feroz Khan further wrote in the caption, “#wearasmileoveryourmask An initiative by renowned Bollywood Choreographers”. Feroz Khan further wrote, “presented by @ferozskhan of #teambollybrothers #sheefeejeeproductions”.

Take a look at Feroz Khan’s announcement here:

The latest initiative by Feroz Khan has already made fans eagerly wait for the next video. All the videos by the choreographers were shot at home amid the lockdown. The artists mentioned in the video they will be treating fans to the popular steps that they have choreographed for the Bollywood films in their careers. The videos will be released by the choreographers and Feroz Khan on social media for fans with the hashtag, ‘#WearASmileOverYourMask’.

Feroz Khan is one of the most popular choreographers in the Hindi film industry. He has choreographed several famous songs. Khan was also the judge on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance, and shares a close bond with fellow judge Geeta Kapoor. Feroz Khan is also the mind behind the steps in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Maa Da Ladla’s remix version. More recently, he was also the choreographer on Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

