Currently gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone has a number of highly anticipated films in her kitty. One, in particular, Siddharth Anand's Fighter which will present the actor opposite the 'Greek God of Bollywood' Hrithik Roshan. Despite being in the industry for over a decade and establishing themselves as one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, fans are yet to witness the two superstars together on the screen.

Touted as India's first-ever aerial actioner, the movie is reportedly preparing to set a benchmark for aerial stunts in Bollywood as Deepika and Hrithik will be seen engaging in high octane stunts together in the film. Talking about why it took so long for the 83 actor to work with Bang Bang star Hrithik Roshan, the actor said she was waiting for the right time for the same.

Deepika Padukone on working with Hrithik Roshan

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, the 36-year-old actor asserted that she would not want to be compared to other iconic pairings of films on her forthcoming collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Reasoning that they will bring their 'own uniqueness' to the venture, she called the 48-year-old a 'fantastic actor'. She also acknowledged how fans were waiting for them to make a film together.

Addressing the same, the actor revealed that she 'waited for the right moment and the right opportunity' to do the movie. That being said, the actor further added that she felt like the forthcoming Siddharth Anand directorial is the 'the right film for the two of us to come together'.

For the unversed, the film is bankrolled by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. Earlier in 2021, Hrithik Roshan announced the film by writing, ''Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! I'm looking forward to taking my first flight with Deepika Padukone. I've got my seatbelt on for this Siddharth Anand thrill ride.”

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy gearing up for Gehraiyaan, which also Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. She will also start filming for Project K starring Prabhas.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan