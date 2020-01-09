The Debate
Film Announced On RN Kao, Founder Of India’s External Intelligence Agency RAW

Bollywood News

Apoorva Mehta announced a film on the first chief of India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — Rameshwar Nath Kao.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nitin Gokhale

Bollywood producer Apoorva Mehta took to his Twitter handle and announced a film on the first chief of India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — Rameshwar Nath Kao. The announcement shared by the makers read, "Dharma Productions and Still and Still Media Collective present The untold story of the real life Indian spymaster - Rameshwar Nath Kao.

An adaptation of the book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster is written by Nitin Gokhale, and the film will tell the story of Kao who founded India's external intelligence agency - R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage," the statement read.

In a conversation with a leading tabloid, author Nitin Gokhale said that he is really happy that Kao's life will now hit the silver screen. He further said that his story deserves to be known and he considers himself 'lucky' to have written Kao's biography.

About Kao

KN Kao held the position of Secretary (Research) in the Cabinet Secretariat of the Government of India. He also founded the Aviation Research Centre (ARC) and the Joint Intelligence Committee. An intensely private man, Kao was rarely seen in public post-retirement, and was photographed only twice throughout his life.

Former chairman of Joint Intelligence Committee K.N. Daruwala has said: "His contacts the world over, particularly in Asia—Afghanistan, Iran, China, you name it—were something else. He could move things with just one phone call. He was a team leader who rode out notorious inter-departmental and inter-service rivalries, which is commonplace in India."

