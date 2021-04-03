Film Association Pens Letter To Maharashtra CM Amid His Warnings For Imposing Lockdown

Amid high chances of a lockdown in Maharashtra, due to the record number of daily COVID-19 cases, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The film association urged the CM to not impose a lockdown, citing the losses faced by the various persons associated with the industry since the last lockdown in 2020. They stated that the lockdown had 'harmed' the actors, workers and technicians and that they were still grappling to recover their losses from last year.

FWICE's letter to Maharashtra CM on lockdown

In the letter signed by Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, President BN Tiwari, among others, the FWICE stated that one year had passed with 'no work and no income, distressed lives and no food, hunger-stricken families and deprived children.' They termed it as a 'dreadful' state for people to battle hunger and poverty with 'no aid' from the governments.

They shared that it was the other members of the film industry who had come together and helped out the daily wage earners, many of who were 'sole earners of families.' The body stated that now the 'covid heroes' too were not in a position to help out and that many were still unemployed.

They pleaded that the lockdown is not imposed to 'disturb the economy of the largest revenue-generating industry'. The film association suggested that the need of the hour was to take all precautions, perform tests, isolate and quarantine and vaccinate 'five to 10 million people per day.'

On Behalf of scores of actors, workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry, we hereby urge the Government to not impose any more lockdown. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra ðŸ™@BNTiwar16902945 @Ashokdubey44 @gangeshwaronweb pic.twitter.com/TvAM47QvxZ — Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwicemum) April 2, 2021



CM Thackeray had addressed the state on Friday, warning of a lockdown if people continued to flout precautionary guidelines as Maharashtra reported the highest-ever 47,827 daily cases.